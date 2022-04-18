69°
St. Tammany firefighters respond to afternoon blaze
SLIDELL - Firefighters were dispatched to a burning building on Monday afternoon.
According to St. Tammany Fire Protection, the flames took over a home on Lakewood Street near I-12. The house was reportedly abandoned and had no power at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
