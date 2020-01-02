St. Tammany deputies investigate Slidell-area shooting

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell-area man following a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of East Queens Drive near Slidell.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, a representative from at a local-area hospital contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a man who was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

After responding to the hospital, detectives went to the victim’s Queens Drive residence, where they located his boyfriend, Aaron Williams.

Williams told detectives he and the victim had been involved in a verbal argument, and during that argument he produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the chest. He then dropped the victim off at the local emergency room before returning the residence and cleaning up the scene.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The victim has been transported to a Southshore hospital, where he is being treated and is in stable condition.