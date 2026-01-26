24°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary Parish deputies arrest Berwick man who allegedly ran from authorities in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Berwick man accused of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer.
Cody Pearce, 37, was one of two men that deputies arrested on Saturday evening after responding to a disturbance at a camp. Pearce was arrested and brought to Wilson’s Landing by boat, deputies said.
While he was being transported, Pearce ran from deputies.
Morgan City Police and St. Mary Parish deputies then searched the area for Pearce, eventually finding him at a nearby hotel.
Deputies said they arrested Pearce around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, booking him on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count each of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and simple escape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cassidy calls for state and federal investigation after agents shoot and kill...
-
President Donald Trump approves emergency declaration for Louisiana during winter storm
-
More than 10,800 flights canceled Sunday as massive winter storm sweeps across...
-
Protecting your plants from frigid temperatures
-
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development pretreats roadways with salt in the...
Sports Video
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...