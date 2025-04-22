70°
St. Mary Parish crews working to clear debris from boat ramp caused by river flooding
BERWICK - Crews in St. Mary Parish are working to keep boat landings clear of debris after logs, tree branches and leaves were pushed in from the Atchafalaya River.
Parish government said that crews have been out to Jessie Fontenot Memorial Landing in Berwick several times and are trying to keep the area clear, but the situation is ongoing due to flooding from the Mississippi River.
Officials said because of that, there is no final cleanup date, and they are continuing to clear the area as needed.
