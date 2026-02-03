St. Mary deputies: Man arrested for robbery arrested again for dogfighting, animal cruelty

VERDUNVILLE - A man previously arrested for an armed robbery was arrested again for animal cruelty and dogfighting after detectives discovered videos and images of dogfighting, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Jermaine Spain, 41, was arrested on Jan. 22 after he allegedly entered a Verdunville business, brandished a firearm, and stole money before fleeing the scene. He was arrested after deputies searched his residences in Centerville and in Verdunville.

Deputies seized nine pitbulls and also said Spain had drugs on his person at the time of his arrest and he bonded out on those charges.

Detectives later discovered videos and images of dogfighting on Spain's phone, with videos showing the fights alongside images showing dead and injured dogs, deputies said. Spain was re-arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop.

He was booked for dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to animals. His bail is set for $235,000.