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St. Mary deputies: Lockdown at J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Morgan City due to shots fired near school
MORGAN CITY - J.S. Aucoin Elementary is on lockdown due to shots being fired nearby, St. Mary Parish deputies told WBRZ.
As of 3:39 p.m., deputies said that the school is under lockdown and they are not sure how long it will last. Officials also said they believe the school to be "safe" and that extra security has been called in to assist.
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No other information was immediately available.
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