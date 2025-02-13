St. Martinville man arrested for more child porn charges after analysis of 30 electronic devices

HAMMOND - A St. Martinville man was booked on additional child porn charges Thursday after deputies analyzed the 30 electronic devices he had when he was arrested.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Devin Poirier, a truck driver based in St. Martinville, was arrested Feb. 7 for sending videos of an infant being sexually abused. He was booked for three counts of pornography involving juveniles.

At the time of his arrest, he had more than 30 electronic devices. After analysis, deputies booked him on an additional 41 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and three counts of unlawful deepfakes depicting sexual abuse.

Investigators said they are continuing to investigate how he got the videos and who he sent them to.