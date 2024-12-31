74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Martin Parish deputies investigating human remains found in wooded area

43 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 1:20 PM December 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. MARTINVILLE — Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating human remains found in a wooded area in St. Martinville.

The human remains were found off of Banker Road on Monday, deputies said. 

Deputies verified the findings as human remains and are currently working with outside authorities to determine the identity of the body. Further information will be released once the outside investigation is completed, deputies said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days