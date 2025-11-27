St. Luke's Episcopal congregation cooks for community Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Congregation members of St. Luke's Episcopal made the church their first stop of the day, dropping of home-cooked meals to be served during a community Thanksgiving at St. Vincent de Paul.

Church leaders say their efforts will provide food for 400 people on Thanksgiving Day.

Since 2000, St. Luke's and St. Vincent de Paul have partnered to help feed the community with the donations of parishioners.