63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Luke's Episcopal congregation cooks for community Thanksgiving

1 hour 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 November 27, 2025 1:10 PM November 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Congregation members of St. Luke's Episcopal made the church their first stop of the day, dropping of home-cooked meals to be served during a community Thanksgiving at St. Vincent de Paul. 

Church leaders say their efforts will provide food for 400 people on Thanksgiving Day. 

Trending News

Since 2000, St. Luke's and St. Vincent de Paul have partnered to help feed the community with the donations of parishioners. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days