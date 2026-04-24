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St. Joseph's Academy, Catholic High placed on lockdown after nearby synagogue receives possible threat

1 hour 12 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 11:53 AM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — St. Joseph's Academy and Catholic High School were both placed on lockdown Friday following a possible threat at the nearby Unified Jewish Congregation. 

Officers quickly worked to put the school on lockdown and secure the area with the department's explosives unit, as well as explosives units from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Right now, it looks like a phone call that was made," Morse said, clarifying there is no active threat. "We're trying to track down who made that call."

A reconciliation center was set up shortly after BRPD arrived for parents to pick up and be reunited with their students.

A message sent to the parents of students at St. Joseph's around 10:45 a.m. said that BRPD is responding to the scene and that the school is under a "red lockdown." By 12:30 p.m., St. Joseph's said it was resuming normal operations. 

Daycare students were picked up, but students at St. Joseph's proper remained at school, officials told WBRZ.

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