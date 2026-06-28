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Zachary voters again take up property tax for schools

6 hours 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 10:00 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY – A Zachary school system proposal on Saturday’s ballot looked similar to voters because it was.

The local school district asked patrons to vote again on a 20-year, 24-mill property tax for local schools. When the same proposal went before voters last November, it lost by 175 votes out of 4,441 votes cast.

The districts wants to raise an additional $8.4 million a year for operations. The millage redirects tax revenue previously directed to construction funds to teacher salaries.

In voting Saturday, voters approved the measure 62% to 38%.

"This outcome reflects the community’s sustained commitment to the district’s employees and our belief in a whole child educational approach that promotes excellence in academics, arts, and athletics, and positions the ZCSD to provide competitive salaries and benefits to recruit and retain quality educators and support staff," the Zachary Community School District said.

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The school district said it will implement the initial phase of improving staff compensation by developing a "compensation impact timeline." More information is available here.

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