St. John deputy killed in Thanksgiving shooting, brother arrested

Image credit: WWL

WAGGAMAN, La. - A St. John the Baptist deputy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night, resulting in his brother being arrested for second-degree murder, officials said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a shooting on Marigold Lane in Waggaman. They found Deputy Shaquille Guerin with a gunshot wound; he died on the scene.

Officials said his brother, Darius Guerin, fled the scene and led officials on a chase after his vehicle was spotted in Lafitte. They located a gun along the path he used to flee, according to the sheriff's office.

Guerin was arrested for second-degree murder and also faces charges of aggravated flight from officer with motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.