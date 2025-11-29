61°
St. John deputy killed in Thanksgiving shooting, brother arrested

Saturday, November 29 2025
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit: WWL

WAGGAMAN, La. - A St. John the Baptist deputy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night, resulting in his brother being arrested for second-degree murder, officials said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a shooting on Marigold Lane in Waggaman. They found Deputy Shaquille Guerin with a gunshot wound; he died on the scene.

Officials said his brother, Darius Guerin, fled the scene and led officials on a chase after his vehicle was spotted in Lafitte. They located a gun along the path he used to flee, according to the sheriff's office. 

Guerin was arrested for second-degree murder and also faces charges of aggravated flight from officer with motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

