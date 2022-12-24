27°
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water

By: Logan Cullop

GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve. 

An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown."

No more information is immediately available. 

