St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee bonfires
ST. JAMES PARISH — Every Christmas, huge bonfires appear on the levees of St. James Parish, between Convent and Gramercy.
Some say the tradition dates back to the 1860s and 70s, as the bonfires served as navigational signals for ships on the river or to light the way for the faithful to midnight mass.
Some oldtimers, though, insist their purpose is to light the way for Papa Noel himself.
"This tradition means a lot to St. James Parish, especially to families," Parish President Pete Defresne said. "It's just very traditional, very family-oriented and is just what St. James Parish thrives on. It's just our character, it's what we believe in."
Dufresne invited bonfire spectators to arrive early to see the structures before they are lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
