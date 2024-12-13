44°
St. James falls in state title game to Sterlington

3 hours 24 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 10:39 PM December 12, 2024 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - The St. James high school football team fell in Thursday night's Division III Non-Select state championship game.

The top-seeded Wildcats fell to Sterlington 35-28. St. James finishes the season 10-3.

