St. James deputies trying to identify body of man found in Convent canal

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CONVENT - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man whose body was found in a canal near La. Highway 3125.

Officials said they responded to a report of a body found in the St. James canal at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The body was recovered by boat and the unidentified man was wearing no shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact officials at 225-562-2200.

