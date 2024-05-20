St. Helena schools finally seeing repairs years after Hurricane Ida

GREENSBURG - After three years of recovery following Hurricane Ida, some buildings still damaged from the storm are finally being repaired.

The damaged roof at the central office for the St. Helena Parish School District is getting a refurbishment as well as the gym floor at the St. Helena College and Career Academy.

"These long-awaited projects, funded by FEMA, will put an end to the persistent issues we have faced throughout this period," the school district said in a Facebook post.