St. Helena fire chief admitted to hospital after crew battles hours-long house fire

INDEPENDENCE - The Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Department said their chief was admitted to the emergency room after a large house fire on Leonard Chapel Road.

On Facebook, the fire department posted that their chief "was sent to the ER and was just admitted", and that "another brother is having a hard time." They later asked for prayers for their chief and other firefighters recovering.

Pictures from the fire department showed a house engulfed in flames with a heavy amount of smoke. The fire department called it a "very large and hot fire."

No information on the condition of the chief or anyone else involved in the fire is available at this time.