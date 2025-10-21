St. George says it will take over public works, other civil services within city limits on Nov. 1

ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George will take over public works operations, maintenance and citizen-service support within the city's limits at the start of November, officials at Mayor Dustin Yates' office said.

St. George will continue to use East Baton Rouge Parish's 311 system until Nov. 1.

Officials said that the two governments are continuing to work together on a smooth transition of services.

"We continue to work really well with the Edwards administration on the transition," Mayor Yates said. "We continue to methodically stand up St. George city services and look forward to taking on more for our citizens in November."

St. George officials said that the city will share more information on how civil services will be provided next week.