St. George, East Baton Rouge Parish sign deal to maintain 'Dial 311' public works service line in city

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George and the East Baton Rouge Parish government announced Wednesday that they have signed a service-sharing agreement, which will keep the "Dial 311" system in place as St. George continues to build its infrastructure.

With the agreement, St. George officials will continue to receive citizen requests directly for code enforcement issues on private property. These include requests for street or pothole repair, traffic signal maintenance, drainage concerns and other issues.

During the municipal transition period, EBR’s 311 call center will continue to receive and log public works requests from St. George residents, with each ticket being forwarded to St. George, where city staff will decide what to do. At times the new city could ask EBR crews for help or assign the task to St. George personnel or private providers.

Sanitary sewer and solid waste collection services will continue to be a parish responsibility beyond the transition period, a statement from the parish said.

“Standing up a new city takes time, and this agreement ensures residents have one simple place to report issues while we continue that work,” St. George Mayor Dustin Yates said. “Our relationship with the parish remains constructive, and we appreciate their cooperation as we move through each phase of the transition.”