St. George mayor releases statement after voters reject Amendment Two

ST. GEORGE - Louisiana voters rejected Amendment Two, which would have allowed St. George to create its own school district separate from East Baton Rouge Parish schools.

The measure failed 69 percent to 31 percent statewide and trailed 70 to 30 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Parents who spoke with WBRZ said keeping the current system in place was the right decision.

Kaitlyn Joshua, whose child is in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said she believes further breaking apart would not fix problems in schools.

"I don't think the solution to a broken school system is to further break apart," Joshua said.

"I think if everyone does their part in contributing positively to a school system, showing up in the ways in which other parents may not be able to do so, filling in the funding gaps, filling in opportunities to make sure that it's fully funded and resourced, those are the ways in which we can meet people where they are and ultimately get our kids to thrive within the school system," she said.

Another mother said she was relieved the amendment failed.

"I was ecstatic to see Amendment Two fail yesterday," she said. "It was something I absolutely voted no on. If I could have voted on it twice in that same ballot to double down and say no, I would have," she said.

After the vote, WBRZ reached out to St. George Mayor Dustin Yates. This was his statement.

“St. George has been told no before. We were told this city would never happen. It did. We were told we could not build a better local government here. We are. Yesterday’s vote did not go our way. I respect the result, and I respect the voters who made their voices heard. But no one should mistake a setback for the end of this work. The questions about funding, transition, and implementation are fair. We will answer them. What has not changed is the need: schools closer to families, accountable to parents, and built around the children they serve. St George has always had to earn its way forward. We will do it again. Tomorrow, we go back to work.”

WBRZ political analyst James Hartman said trying again soon may not make sense in the current political climate.

"I think what it says is that the majority of voters, even in East Baton Rouge Parish, are not fully supportive of St. George's succession for the parish," he said.

St. George has the option to request that lawmakers put the vote on ballots again.