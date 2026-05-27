St. George is taking steps to build its own library system away from East Baton Rouge Parish

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George is moving toward creating its own library system, with city leaders introducing an ordinance to establish a library board of control.

Councilman Drew Murrell said Tuesday this is the next step in de-consolidating from East Baton Rouge Parish. The Jones Creek Regional Branch Library is the only EBR Library location in St. George city limits.

The city council will hold a public meeting about the proposed library system on June 9.

On June 27, voters parishwide will decide on a tax renewal to fund the East Baton Rouge library system. Murrell says he will drop the plan if the tax is approved to avoid taxing St. George residents twice for libraries.