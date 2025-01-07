St. George interim mayor to run for full-time office in new city's election

ST. GEORGE — Interim Mayor Dustin Yates officially announced Tuesday he will run in the first-ever election for mayor of St. George in March.

Yates led the newly-formed city’s transitional government since he was appointed by Governor Jeff Landry in May 2024. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in April to incorporate the city of St. George. The special election on March 29 will allow St. George voters the first opportunity to vote for city leaders.

“I’m running for mayor because I believe in a brighter future for our city and parish—a future where families thrive, businesses grow, and neighbors work together,” Yates said in a news release.

Yates was a teacher, coach and most recently the St. George Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer. Yates and his wife Allison are raising their two children in St. George.