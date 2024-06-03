75°
St. George firefighters save duckling that fell into drain
BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters sprung into action Saturday when a duckling fell into a drain and was left behind by its family.
The fire department said the crew was coming back from a call and waiting on a family of ducks to cross the street before proceeding. As they crossed the road, one ducking fell into a drain while its parents and siblings marched on.
Firefighters got into the drain and saved the baby animal. The duckling was taken to a bird wildlife rehabilitator in Lafayette.
