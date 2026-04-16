82°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire: Part of Bluebonnet Boulevard shut down as officials work busted gas line
ST. GEORGE - Firefighters and Delta Utilities employees are working to fix a gas leak in Perkins Rowe on Thursday.
Bluebonnet Boulevard from Perkins Road to Anselmo Lane was blocked off by 3 p.m.
St. George Fire spokesperson Meg Kling said the "hot zone" encompasses most of the Park Rowe and Bluebonnet intersection.
Officials for Delta Utilities said at 4 p.m. that it could take up to two hours for the gas to fully bleed off.
Trending News
First responders ask that people avoid the area until it is deemed safe. No injuries have been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Opelousas Police looking for inmate who escaped while being transported to St....
-
EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego...
-
Man arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Baton Rouge last...
-
LPSO: Amazon driver who allegedly fired shots at person arrested in Mississippi
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night