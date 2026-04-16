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St. George Fire: Part of Bluebonnet Boulevard shut down as officials work busted gas line

1 hour 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 3:19 PM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters and Delta Utilities employees are working to fix a gas leak in Perkins Rowe on Thursday. 

Bluebonnet Boulevard from Perkins Road to Anselmo Lane was blocked off by 3 p.m. 

St. George Fire spokesperson Meg Kling said the "hot zone" encompasses most of the Park Rowe and Bluebonnet intersection. 

Officials for Delta Utilities said at 4 p.m. that it could take up to two hours for the gas to fully bleed off. 

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First responders ask that people avoid the area until it is deemed safe. No injuries have been reported. 

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