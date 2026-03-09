St. George Fire: Kinglet Drive closed after malfunctioning hydrant creates 'dangerous situation'

ST. GEORGE — Kinglet Drive in St. George was closed Monday afternoon after a malfunctioning hydrant created a "dangerous situation."

The St. George Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Water Company were notified of the incident around 12:30 p.m.

Kinglet Drive was closed as emergency responders arrived at the scene.