St. George Fire Department working structure fire at Sleepy Hollow Drive
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Sleepy Hollow Drive, officials said Friday night.
The fire is happening in the 5100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive near the intersection of George O'Neal Road. No other information is available at this time.
