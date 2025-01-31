55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department working structure fire at Sleepy Hollow Drive

2 hours 47 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 8:23 PM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Sleepy Hollow Drive, officials said Friday night.

Trending News

The fire is happening in the 5100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive near the intersection of George O'Neal Road. No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days