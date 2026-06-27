St. George Fire Department warns residents about the dangers of leaving children inside locked vehicles

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department warned residents about the dangers of leaving children inside locked vehicles on Saturday as temperatures continue to rise in the region.

The department has responded to 28 calls for a child locked inside a vehicle so far this year. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 8 children have died this year due to heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

Fire officials said that once a vehicle is parked, temperatures inside can rise to deadly levels in as little as 10 minutes. Officials said that children should never be left unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are cracked, the vehicle is in the shade or you're running a quick errand, as it is illegal in Louisiana.

As most cases of children left in locked cars are accidents, officials advise that parents place their phones in the back seat so they must open the rear door before leaving the vehicle. Officials also urge parents to make it a habit to look before they lock, as it can potentially save a life.

Anyone who sees a child alone in a vehicle should call 911 immediately.