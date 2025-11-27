63°
St. George Fire Department responds to fire on Mariner Drive

3 hours 3 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 November 27, 2025 11:21 AM November 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the 1900 block of Mariner Drive near the intersection of Ned Avenue, according to the St. George Fire Department.  

No further details are currently available. 

