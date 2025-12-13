68°
St. George Fire Department holds Jambalaya Fundraiser for one of their own
ST. GEORGE — St. George Fire Protection District hosted a fundraiser on Saturday to support a local firefighter currently battling cancer.
The Jambalaya Fundraiser was held in support of Phillip Castleberry, a firefighter who has spent the past 13 years supporting the community of St. George.
Castleberry has been battling Lymphoma over the last few years, with his condition currently requiring aggressive treatment, leaving him on sick leave indefinitely.
The fundraiser aimed to help Castleberry's family remain stable, with donations helping cover medical expenses and lost wages.
Donations to support his family can be made here.
