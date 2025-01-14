47°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George council to vote on salaries Tuesday evening
ST. GEORGE - It's a busy year for the newly-formed city of St. George with three major positions being voted on in March.
However, interim city officials will be approving the pay for these positions on Tuesday evening at their council meeting.
WBRZ has an in-depth look at the numbers for this vote here.
In March, constituents will formally vote on a full-time mayor, police chief and council.
Currently all jobs are being fulfilled by interim officials with Dustin Yates taking over as interim mayor and Todd Morris as interim Chief of Police. Five council members, appointed by Governor Jeff Landry, are serving as well.
All interim officials have announced their candidacy to take on their roles full-time.
The vote will be held on March 29.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat to be towed to new destination
-
One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Firefighters brace for strong winds that could fuel Los Angeles fire growth
-
St. George council to vote on salaries Tuesday evening
-
Independence man accused of child porn, arrested after sheriff's office investigation
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...