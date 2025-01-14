St. George council to vote on salaries Tuesday evening

ST. GEORGE - It's a busy year for the newly-formed city of St. George with three major positions being voted on in March.

However, interim city officials will be approving the pay for these positions on Tuesday evening at their council meeting.

WBRZ has an in-depth look at the numbers for this vote here.

In March, constituents will formally vote on a full-time mayor, police chief and council.

Currently all jobs are being fulfilled by interim officials with Dustin Yates taking over as interim mayor and Todd Morris as interim Chief of Police. Five council members, appointed by Governor Jeff Landry, are serving as well.

All interim officials have announced their candidacy to take on their roles full-time.

The vote will be held on March 29.