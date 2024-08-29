St. George and EBR leaders outline transition plans; Broome offers new city $7.2 million a year

ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish's government could begin directing $600,000 a month to St. George by the end of September, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Thursday while outlining a proposed "intergovernmental" agreement with the new city of St. George.

St. George Mayor Dustin Yates said Thursday he had met with Broome earlier this week to discuss which services would eventually transfer to St. George and which ones would still be handled by East Baton Rouge.

The two governments also have yet to agree on pension obligations nor the effective date of St. George's incorporation. A firm date is needed to calculate how much is owed.

The proposed monthly payments will total $7.2 million annually. East Baton Rouge said it arrived at the figure by determining how much tax revenue is collected within St. George's boundaries and deducting the value of services East Baton Rouge is still providing there.

“The parish tax dollars the city-parish is currently collecting in the St. George area are dedicated to delivering ongoing essential services to our citizens," Broome said Thursday. "At this point in the process, to simply send those dollars to representatives of a new city who do not have a plan in place to continue the vast majority of those services would be irresponsible and a dereliction of my duty to the taxpayers."

In a letter sent from Yates to Broome on Wednesday, St. George said it wants East Baton Rouge to continue providing:

- garbage and recycling services,

- sewer services,

- emergency medical services,

- 911 dispatch,

- animal control,

- staffing for zoning matters filed through the end of next month,

- floodplain management through March 30,

- building inspections through the end of next month,

- maintaining rights of way through March 30,

- road maintenance through March 30,

- drainage maintenance through March 30, and

- traffic sign and signal maintenance.

Yates also asked that Broome give St. George, by Sept. 6, a map breaking down which agency is responsible for road maintenance, traffic signals and rights of way; all pending applications for building permits, zoning changes, appeals of the development code and alcohol permits.

St. George also wants Baton Rouge to itemize the costs of services provided in St. George since April 28 — three days after the Supreme Court upheld St. George's creation — and the amount raised through a 2 percent sales tax in July, except in areas where annexations are still in dispute.

Broome said she had to ensure that all of the parish was served.

"I am committed to continuing these negotiations in good faith with the best interest of our residents in mind. This proposed intragovernmental agreement represents the next logical step in ensuring a smooth transition that benefits everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish," she said.

Broome also responded to the St. George Transition District's decision Wednesday night to move forward with legal action in the dispute over the transfer of a 2 percent sales tax revenue. She claims the lawsuit has not been brought up during ongoing negotiations and remains optimistic both parties can agree.

"It is unfortunate that the St. George Transition District has not and does not want to participate, it seems, in this process. I do believe that the leaders of St. George who are working in the best interest of the city's residents are seeking an efficient transition in the delivery of services. We are going to move forward with our negotiations," Broome said. "As we are in negotiations, the dollars and cents will be discussed."