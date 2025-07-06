Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police officer stabbed to death; police chief says he was notified by alleged killer
ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel Police officer was found stabbed to death at a home Sunday morning and his accused killer was arrested after telling the town's police chief that something had happened, law officers said.
"I was notified by the assailant," Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "I sent an officer out. I came out and checked myself and I ended up finding him succumbed to his injuries."
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that the officer had been stabbed during an argument. Ambeau identified the officer as Capt. Devin Boutte, a 12-year veteran.
The town said in a statement that Boutte was dedicated to his job and to the residents of St. Gabriel.
"Over the years, Devin rose through the ranks through sheer dedication and an unwavering commitment to service," the town said in a statement. "At the time of his passing, he served as Captain over our Uniform Patrol Division—a role in which he led with integrity, compassion, and strength."
Trending News
Read more of the St. Gabriel town statement here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy getting ready for upcoming season
-
Texas floods leave at least 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescuers...
-
BRPD: Wrong way driver dead, one other injured after crash on I-110...
-
VIDEO: Multiple people dead in Texas and rescue efforts underway as flash...
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of tools...