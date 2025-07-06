St. Gabriel Police officer stabbed to death; police chief says he was notified by alleged killer

ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel Police officer was found stabbed to death at a home Sunday morning and his accused killer was arrested after telling the town's police chief that something had happened, law officers said.

"I was notified by the assailant," Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "I sent an officer out. I came out and checked myself and I ended up finding him succumbed to his injuries."

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that the officer had been stabbed during an argument. Ambeau identified the officer as Capt. Devin Boutte, a 12-year veteran.

"I just tell you it's a gruesome death and I don't want to go into details. Hopefully I'll never have to witness something like that again," Ambeau said. “Not only is it a dark day for the police department, but it’s a dark day in the whole city of St. Gabriel.”

Sunday afternoon, St. Gabriel Police said Warren Mitchell III, 25, of St. Gabriel had been arrested. No motive was given.

Nearly two dozen police vehicles escorted an SUV carrying Boutte's body 75 miles to a Broussard funeral home for an autopsy.

The town said in a statement that Boutte was dedicated to his job and to the residents of St. Gabriel.

"Over the years, Devin rose through the ranks through sheer dedication and an unwavering commitment to service," the town said in a statement. "At the time of his passing, he served as Captain over our Uniform Patrol Division—a role in which he led with integrity, compassion, and strength."

Read more of the St. Gabriel town statement here.