St. Gabriel police officer stabbed to death, one person in custody, sheriff says
ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel police officer was found dead at a home in the community Sunday morning, according to the local sheriff and police chief. A suspect was arrested.
Capt. Devin Boutte had been stabbed to death, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Police Chief Kevin Ambeau released the dead officer's name.
The body was being sent to a coroner's office in southwestern Louisiana for an autopsy, WBRZ learned.
Stassi said Boutte had argued with someone before being stabbed. Details were not available.
Officers responded to a home along Legion Street on Sunday morning and put up police tape to keep bystanders away.
