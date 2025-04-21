St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday

ST. GABRIEL - Officers in St. Gabriel are investigating an apparent shooting that left a bicyclist injured on Friday.

Police said the person was bicycling along Martin Luther King Parkway near Point Clair Road around 2 p.m. when they were hit in the abdomen and needed medical attention.

Police said initially they thought the person was hit by a piece of debris from a passing car but medical professionals said "the victim had been hit by a projectile from a weapon."

No motives or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the St. Gabriel Police Department at (225) 642-5222.