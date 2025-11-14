St. Francisville police chief ends long law enforcement career where he began

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Friday was St. Francisville Chief of Police Randy Metz's last day on the job, ending a more-than-30-year law enforcement career in the same town he started in.

St. Francisville Mayor Andy D'Aquilla said Metz entered law enforcement with the St. Francisville Police Department around 35 years ago. From there, he joined the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and worked his way up to Chief Deputy.

After retiring from the sheriff's office, he worked as an investigator at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

In 2022, he returned to SFPD as chief, taking over after the resignation of Scott Ford.

"He's been a blessing to our community," D'Aquilla said.

The mayor told WBRZ a special meeting will be held Friday night to decide on an interim chief.