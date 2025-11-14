Latest Weather Blog
St. Francisville police chief ends long law enforcement career where he began
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Friday was St. Francisville Chief of Police Randy Metz's last day on the job, ending a more-than-30-year law enforcement career in the same town he started in.
St. Francisville Mayor Andy D'Aquilla said Metz entered law enforcement with the St. Francisville Police Department around 35 years ago. From there, he joined the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and worked his way up to Chief Deputy.
After retiring from the sheriff's office, he worked as an investigator at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
In 2022, he returned to SFPD as chief, taking over after the resignation of Scott Ford.
"He's been a blessing to our community," D'Aquilla said.
Trending News
The mayor told WBRZ a special meeting will be held Friday night to decide on an interim chief.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
-
Saturday is Election Day. Thrive EBR plan goes before voters in three...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense