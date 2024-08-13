84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Francisville man killed in car crash Tuesday morning

Tuesday, August 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning after he failed to yield for oncoming traffic, officials said. 

The Louisiana State Police said 83-year-old Vernon Johnson Sr. of St. Francisville was driving along of Rosemound Loop Road and getting onto Blues Highway around 9 a.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign. 

LSP said Johnson was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver was uninjured. 

