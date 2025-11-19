65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters, multiple agencies; cause still under investigation

2 hours 22 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 10:56 PM November 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. AMANT - A structure fire in St. Amant required multiple fire departments and 40 firefighters, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials said that departments such as the State Fire Marshal, Ascension Parish Fire District #1 and the City of Gonzales Fire Department assisted with the fire.

Trending News

The cause is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days