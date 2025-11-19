65°
St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters, multiple agencies; cause still under investigation
ST. AMANT - A structure fire in St. Amant required multiple fire departments and 40 firefighters, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said.
Officials said that departments such as the State Fire Marshal, Ascension Parish Fire District #1 and the City of Gonzales Fire Department assisted with the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
