St. Amant Middle student with Williams syndrome fulfills dream, plays in basketball game

ST. AMANT - An eighth grade student at St. Amant Middle School with Williams syndrome got the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream Wednesday night.

Landon Meyer, the team manager for the St. Amant Middle Wildcats took the court himself in a game against Gonzales. His mother said Landon has "always wanted to do things and be competitive along the other kids."

Meyer said he was excited to be able to get into the game is looking forward to being a freshman at St. Amant High School next year.

Williams syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body.