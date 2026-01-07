66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant Middle student with Williams syndrome fulfills dream, plays in basketball game

1 hour 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 10:33 PM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - An eighth grade student at St. Amant Middle School with Williams syndrome got the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream Wednesday night.

Landon Meyer, the team manager for the St. Amant Middle Wildcats took the court himself in a game against Gonzales. His mother said Landon has "always wanted to do things and be competitive along the other kids."

Meyer said he was excited to be able to get into the game is looking forward to being a freshman at St. Amant High School next year.

Trending News

Williams syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days