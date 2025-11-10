St. Amant man arrested in connection with burglary spree

ST. AMANT — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man allegedly in connection with a series of burglaries in Ascension Parish on Monday.

Detectives say they investigated several residential burglaries involving forced entry in August and September, and Gerald Broussard Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect.

After extensive surveillance and multiple search warrants, detectives say they obtained a warrant for Broussard's arrest.

Broussard was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on multiple theft and trespassing charges.