Denham Springs teen dies after head-on crash on LA 447 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — A 19-year-old Denham Springs man died after a multi-vehicle crash on LA 447 at Dot Lee Drive in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, Hunter Roe was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang north on LA 447 behind a 2024 Ford F-150 while a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling south on the same road. Roe allegedly attempted to pass the F-150 in a designated no-passing zone, crossed into the southbound lane and struck the F-250 head-on.

Roe sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the F-250 was properly restrained and was not injured.

Seat belt usage for Roe is unknown due to the severity of the crash. Impairment is not suspected, though routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.