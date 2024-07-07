78°
St. Amant bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Gonzales
GONZALES - A bicyclist died after suffering injuries from a crash in Gonzales, according to Louisiana State Police.
Chant Parker, 39, of St. Amant was riding along LA 429 alongside a vehicle on July 1. As the vehicle began to pass Parker on the left, Parker entered the lane of the bicycle and impacted its rear.
Parker was ejected from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries, resulting in his death on July 5.
