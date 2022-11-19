Latest Weather Blog
Sprinkles Continue Through Midnight - Clouds Remain Overnight
Sprinkles will continue through the midnight hour while clouds remain overnight
THE FORECAST
Tonight and Tomorrow: The light rain will come to an end in the overnight hours, but expect the sprinkles to last through at least midnight. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 30s while the cloud cover will remain entrenched over the area in the overnight and early morning hours. A gradual clearing will begin to take place around the noon hour on Sunday as cooler and drier air begin to filter in the region and force the moisture to the east and dry out our atmosphere. A few peeks of sunshine will occur in the middle to late afternoon hours, and mostly clear skies are expected overnight Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperature will once again fall into the middle 30s.
Trending News
Up Next: On Monday, clouds will once again begin to increase as yet another storm system takes shape along the Texas Gulf Coast and moves east into south Louisiana. Rain chances for Monday night and early Tuesday morning are forecast at 30%. The cloud will begin to break up Tuesday as the cold front arrives during the day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers