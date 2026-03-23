Spring cleaning can lift your mood, release endorphins, psychologist says

BATON ROUGE- Spring is officially here, and the return of sunshine has many of us ready to check off the to - do lists we put off this winter.

Many may dread it, but spring cleaning can have health benefits.

“ Spring cleaning can help boost our mood because it gets us moving. Physical activity releases feel - good chemicals like endorphins, which can increase energy and lift our moods, ” said Kia - Rai Prewitt, a psychologist for the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Prewitt s ays having a cluttered space can increase feelings of stress and anxiety. Cleaning up our environment creates a sense of control and helps ease those negative feelings. The sense of accomplishment we get from tidying up can give us the motivation to take on other projects.

If you're not sure where to start , Dr. Prewitt has a helpful tip.

“ I say this for anything: just start somewhere. It can feel ov erwhelming when we try to tackle too many things at once, and then we tend to procrastinate rather than getting started. Pick one room or space and start there. Once you do that, it can help motivate you to keep going, ” Dr. Prewitt said.