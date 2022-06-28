Sports2-a-Days: Woodlawn Panthers

BATON ROUGE - When it comes to Woodlawn, it all starts at the quarterback position with Purdue commit Ricky Collins.

"Ricky is one of the more sought after quarterbacks in the nation right now. So it's always good to have that trigger man back," said head coach Marcus Randall.

But the Panthers don't want to be a one trick pony, wanting to pound the rock as much as they air it out.

"A lot of people know that we can throw it and probably would be looking for us to throw it. So, we definitely want to start with the run game. Jay'Veon Haynes will be the starter this year, he's committed to ULL right now," said Randall.

To allow Haynes space to run, and Collins a pocket to pass the Panthers are going to have to protect upfront. Something that has been a concern for coach Randall. As the Panthers lost two of the best offensive linemen from a season ago.