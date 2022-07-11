76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days: Scotlandville Hornets

3 hours 5 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, July 10 2022 Jul 10, 2022 July 10, 2022 10:41 PM July 10, 2022 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

First year head coach Ryan Cook spent four years as defensive coordinator at Madison Prep, winning a 3A state championship in 2020. Now he comes to Scotlandville in hopes of leading the Hornets to championship glory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days