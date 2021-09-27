Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Madison Prep Chargers

A 9-1 regular season had the Madison Prep Chargers thinking state title but a third round playoff loss resulted in some off season soul searching.Their offensive line got bigger, their skill guys got faster and the team as a whole got hungrier. The state's leading passer Zeon Chriss is back under center along with Memphis commit Tyrell Raby leading the defense. The Chargers have everything they need to make sure their playoff run ends with a trophy.