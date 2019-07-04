Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE- Coming off a winning season, the Episcopal Knights will have to retool without their top top offensive stars.

Last season, Brandon Garrido and Austin Jemison combined for over 2,700 yards and will be tough to replace. The offense will have to also work in new quarterback Dylan Mehrotra.

Luckily he will be protected as the senior heavy team will have plenty of returners on the offensive line and 8 total overall starters.

This team will shine on the defensive end as 10 returning starters will hold down the Knight defense.

Head Coach Travis Bourgeois believes that his team will be able to take advantage of their overall experience, considering much of the team will have to play both ways. Doing that does put a strain on overall health as this team will be working to create depth all summer long.