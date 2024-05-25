91°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: West Feliciana Saints

5 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 11:08 PM June 26, 2018 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

The West Feliciana Saints are reloading after a successful run to the 3A State Title last season. 

Head Coach Robb Odom will have to get a roster full of new players up to speed in the offseason after losing 20 athletes from last years team, ten of which signed on to play college ball. 

The Saints will lean on their running back position and tailback Clayton Howard on offense as they break in a new quarterback. 

The defensive side of the ball will be lead by their linebacking corp and returning inside linebacker Ryan Cotton while their defensive front gets going with new players. 

